By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleman Adamu, has said that the Federal Government would work with Chad, Niger, and Cameroonian authorities to revive the shrinking Lake Chad.

The Minister, who made the disclosure while speaking at a Regional Validation Workshop in Abuja, called for decisive actions that will form the basis for mitigating the effects of climate change in the Lake Chad Basin.

Adamu, who chairs the Council of Ministers in the Lake Chad Basin Commission, explained that the meeting was part of the efforts geared towards operationalising the directives of the Summit of Heads of States and Government of the Commission on safeguarding the Lake.

He said, “The meeting is indeed a positive step in the quest for finding sustainable solutions to the shrinkage of our common heritage, the Lake Chad.

“It is noteworthy that the Lake Chad Basin is today more than ever, impacted by the effects of climate variability and change as we continue to witness biodiversity loss, reduction in quality and quantity of other resources including land and water in the region.

“Today’s workshop, therefore, provides the requisite platform for decisive actions that will form the basis for sustainable interventions in the region to ensure we effectively mitigate these changes.

“I am confident that together we would take up the challenge to safeguarding and revitalising the Lake Chad.”

He stated that the task before the Commission was of primary and cardinal importance to the rebirth and development of the Lake Chad Basin Region.

“It is therefore imperative that we keep in mind that, our common goal as a Commission is to constantly look for sustainable means of effective management of the resources of the region in a way that will improve the living conditions of the population in the basin.

“The Commission would be counting on outcomes of this validation process to provide her with ample opportunities to source for possible financing of the initiative,” he added.

RELATED NEWS