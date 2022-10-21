Last week, the biggest bank in America, Bank of America, issued an alert that the Naira will be further devalued by at least 20% in 2023. It is clear that Nigeria needs a leader who can bolster the Naira. But which of the major candidates has such an ability.

Let us start with Peter Obi. Under his leadership as Anambra Governor, Anambra had a poverty index of 22.8%, which was the third highest in the Southeast at that time, and was the sixth worst poverty index amongst Nigeria’s 36 states. Can someone with this record bolster the Naira? Not likely.

What about Bola Tinubu? Tinubu is credited with increasing Lagos’ internally generated revenue. However, he did it by expanding the tax base, not by increasing production. In other words, production did not grow by much. Just that more people were being taxed and taxed at a higher rate than before.

That strategy will actually work against the Naira at this time, because manufacturers want a low tax regime devoid of multiple taxation, and except we manufacture more made in Nigeria goods for export, thus improving our balance of trade position, the Naira will continue to be an underperforming currency.

This leaves Waziri Atiku Abubakar, who, as chairman of the National Economic Council under President Obasanjo, oversaw an unprecedented period of Naira stability. How did they achieve this?

According to the World Bank, this was achieved via fiscal discipline, which saw Nigeria maintain a debt to revenue ratio of under 30%. Today, Nigeria’s debt to revenue ratio is put at 118.9%, making it the worst in the world, according to the Economic Intelligence Unit.

The fact on ground is that Nigeria needs Waziri Atiku Abubakar to return and replicate the economic miracle he and President Obasanjo pulled, which saw the Naira average at ₦105 to $1. Because, at ₦735 to $1 at the parallel market, Nigerians just cannot cope.

On this Day 11 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.