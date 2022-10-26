.

Say NESG has saved Nigeria Economy from stemming into its further drift into economic doldrums

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of next year’s Presidential and General elections, the thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF has warned that conversations at the moment must be geared towards that which would influence decisions on the future of the country.

The NGF has however hailed the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG for assisting the Nigerian Economy in stemming its further drift into economic doldrums.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja where a delegation of the NESG led by its DG, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola paid him a courtesy call, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

praised the previous twenty-seven editions and encouraged them to continue to hold such conversations to excite awareness, productivity and accountability among Nigerians.

Tambuwal who was addressing the delegation on the 2022 edition of the Summit, the twenty-eighth edition, said that”as the country approaches a transition such conversations have become necessary to set an agenda that would influence decisions on the future of the country.”

In a statement by the Director, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo said that

the NGF Chairman reiterated the importance of the collaboration between the NGF and the NESG saying they both play very strong roles that add value in helping heal the economy.

He said, “Tambuwal pledged his total support to the Group and promised to deploy his position as Chairman of the NGF to galvanise the rest of the governors into supporting the Summit.

“The NESG is inviting Governor Tambuwal to provide his perspective on the resource constraints in the delivery of primary healthcare across states and challenges faced with the acquisition and management of funds for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, BHCPF, at the subnational level.

“The occasion comes up on the 14th and 15th of November 2022 in Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

“Four other Governors have been invited to sit as panellists at various stages of the Summit. They include Kaduna’s Nasiru El Rufai, Gombe’s Inuwa Yahya, Edo’s Godwin Obaseki and Governor Chukuma Soludo of Anambra State.

“In the words of the NESG, domestic resource mobilisation remains one of the key drivers of fiscal viability and stability and is therefore inviting Soludo as a Professor of Economics and with his experience as a former Central Bank Governor, to share his perspectives on strategies for mobilising capital from within and outside Nigeria.

“The Edo State governor will share his perspectives on the cruciality of human capital development and its multiplier effect on the economy, the Gombe governor will speak about sharing innovative approaches to improving business environments, particularly for MSMEs.

“He will also speak to how this achievement can be leveraged to drive capital formation/importation from within and outside, while el-Rufai will speak on how the federal government can continue to play the important role of protecting the basic rights of all citizens in the country especially those beyond the capacity of States, and how State governments can best take on the problems that are truly local while sitting on the table of national discourse.

“The NESG briefed the NGF Chairman through Dr Tayo Aduloju, its Chief Operating Officer, who disclosed that the Group is looking forward to having a national rather than a federal conversation.”

RELATED NEWS