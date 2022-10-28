By Emmanuel Elebeke

The minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Sen. Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora has said that Nigeria is the first country in the entire ECOWAS sub-region to substantially comply with the recommendations of the African forum on research and innovation (FARI).

The Minister disclosed this ground-breaking achievement on Friday in Lagos during the South- West zonal dialogue between government and stakeholders in the Science, Technology and Innovation ecosystem on the establishment of technology and innovation centers (TICs).

According to the Minister, the benefits of TICs are to; “find the best way to ensure that products and services in our country are made to compete with the very best in the world, improve on the present understanding of the role of Science, Technology and Innovation in the socio-economic development of Nigeria by the general public, towards moving Nigeria from resource to knowledge-based economy (consumption to production) , reduction/stoppage of the present Research and Development (R&D) work in Nigeria being carried out in silos.”

The Minister, who was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Monilola Udoh further said that under the 2022 Revised STI Policy, Nigeria is geared towards having a large, strong, diversified, sustainable and competitive economy that will effectively harness the talents and energies of its people and responsibly exploit its natural endowments to guarantee a high standard of living for Nigerians by 2030.

He further stressed that in line with Presidential Executive Order NO.5 STI Policy of 2022 and the Abuja adopted recommendations of FARI, the protection of researchers, inventors and innovators will be assured with appropriate legal frameworks such as issuance of patent and other intellectual property rights.

Dr. Adeleke assured that the next phases of the dialogues that will take place in the North West, South South and North Eastern Zones of the Country will continue to support the development of the country’s economy from being dependent on resource to knowledge based one.

Earilier, the National Cordinator Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive ORDER NO.5, Engr.Ibiam Oguejiofor, enumerated some of the objectives of the ORDER to include; promoting domestic and foreign investments through creation of employment and stimulation of National economy through Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

He further enjoined participants to use the opportunity of the dialogue to respond to government and participate in building a new Nigeria that is knowledge and production driven.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Hon.Hakeem Fahm, represented by Dr. Iyabo Phillips, director, science programmes and promotion, reiterated the commitment of Lagos state government to support this laudable initiative of the federal government to fill in the infrastructural gaps in the State and also to give more people opportunities to benefit.

