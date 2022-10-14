By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

In a bid to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Egypt, businees organisations in the two countries have signed partnership agreements worth 30 million dollars.

The partnerdhip was signed at the just concluded maiden edition of the Nigeria-Egypt Trade Conference and Exhibition (NETCE) in Cairo.

Chairman of the Egypt African Businessmen’s Association (EABA), Dr Yousrey El Sharkawi and Mr Mahmood Ahmadu, president of Nigeria -Egypt Cultural and Socio-Economic Forum (NESCEF), disclosed this at the end of the three-day conference, organized by both organizations in collaboration with the Embassy of Nigeria in Cairo.

According to a statement by Abdul-Razaq Musa, Executive Assistant to the President, NESCEF, El Sharkawi while addressing the press disclosed that six companies from both countries agreed to cooperate in the sectors of construction, medical equipment, and engineering industries as well as agriculture, mining, technology and real estate.

He lauded the organized private sector in both countries for making bold steps to actualize increased economic cooperation.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Works and Housing, Ibrahim El-Yakub, who attended the conference, and toured some housing units developed by the private sector in Egypt, expressed the willingness of Nigeria to cooperate with Egypt in the housing sector.

Yakub noted that Nigeria requires a minimum of 200,000 housing units each year.

Welcoming the outcome of the conference, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Egypt, Nura Abba Rimi, noted that the agreements reached by the private entities would encourage more business and trade opportunities for the benefit of citizens of both countries.

He emphasised that both countries are endowed with rich natural and human resources, as well as a very enterprising and innovative youthful population.

Ahmadu, the president of NESCEF, thanked EABA and the Embassy of Nigeria in Cairo under whose aegis the conference was held successfully.

He also thanked Nigerian firms and government organisations including Online Integrated Solution Services (OIS) Limited, Ocean City Development, Imam001 Global Agency Ltd, Uyk Holdings Ltd, iStrategic Transparent Solutions, G-one Energy Ltd, MFS Limited, Bashik Nasiku & Co, Hinterland Oil & Gas Ltd, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigera Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Slaylab Fintech, Lakeside Pharmaceutical, Danyalli Farms, among others, for participating in the conference.

NECSCF is a model business association devoted to promoting successful economic relations and business relationships between Nigeria and Egypt.

It aims to promote its members in Nigeria and Egypt, facilitate the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships between Nigerian and Egyptian businesses.