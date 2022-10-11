.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A political technocrat and a northern elder, Alhaji Abdullahi Lamba dan masanin Yauri, has blamed the current economic, political and security quagmire plaguing the nation on poor and weak leadership.

He made the disclosure at his residence in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, Lamba who belongs to the opposition party PDP in Kebbi state said that the APC-led central government lack the know-how to confront the nation’s challenges due to weak and unpreparedness to govern a multi-tribal country like Nigeria.

He, however, added that lack of political will on the part of the leadership is the reason the country is bleeding and reeling under acute insecurity, poverty, harsh economy and massive unemployment” until we get it right our situation as a country will remain the same, this is my personal opinion that a person of Atiku Turakin Adamawa with his experience can turn around things in the country he said.

He further said that Atiku during the 2015 elections was sold to Nigerians as one who will sell the NNPC and make life miserable for the poor, but the same APC government finally sold it and no hell was raised, Buhari’s government will leave trillions of debts behind and sadly with nothing to show for it.

Lamba stated that in Kebbi they sold the APC to people promised honey and gold but what the people of Kebbi are passing through can be likened to hell in the world, as my conviction that with Turaki on the saddle our country is on its way to recuperation from her multitudes sickness caused by selfish leaders hence my reason to join the PDP even as I have not seen or had any contact with Atiku but as a technocrat who believes and identify with every good thing always on the side of leaders with perseverance and doggedness in the face of challenges.

He urged Nigerians to make use of the choices before them to make the country a better place for all regardless of region, tribe and religion.

RELATED NEWS