…70,000 Aviation Jobs Unrealisable – experts

…Nothing ‘national’ about Nigeria Air – United Airlines boss

…Nigeria Air best initiative – Young

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS the proposed National Carrier, Nigeria Air, begins preparation to take-off operations by December, stakeholders at different quarters in the Aviation sector have registered dissenting voices over certain decisions made by the Federal Government, FG, that would take the initiative into the groove.

Since the proposal of a national carrier in 2003, stakeholders and experts have disagreed on many issues, particularly the partnership between the Federal Government and Ethiopian Airlines.

They noted that the agreement was tantamount to opening the nation’s domestic market to a foreign carrier; a development they said could ‘decimate” the local airline industry and lead to capital flight.

However, other experts have said the unveiling of the new national carrier came on the heels of seeming infrastructural decay of many, particularly the state of Nigerian roads — a situation where the idea of road trips for many Nigerians is rather not palatable, but are unable to afford the luxury of air transport.

With the issue of insecurity, including the devastating floods that have leveled over 80, 000 houses, caused 603 deaths and decimated hectares of lands including major roads across Nigeria, all heads must now tilt toward air transport if businesses and social activities must thrive.

It was against this background that many Nigerians and other experts have expressed concerns over the viability and democratisation of the new national air.

Nothing national about Nigeria Air

The spokesperson for AON and Chairman of United Airlines Nigeria, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, who spoke during an online aviation town hall meeting titled, “Nigeria Air: The Solution to Nigeria’s Aviation Problems, stated that, they are yet to see anything Nigerian in the proposed Nigeria Air.

In his words: “It is a camouflage of interest. The decision to set up a national carrier in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines is a policy somersault.

“The people in government have continued to demonise the local operators. Aviation companies have collapsed in other parts of the world, not only in Nigeria.

“What the aviation sector needs is support. The private sector will collapse with this (national carrier) arrangement. Nigeria will be losing much. It must not be allowed to be sustained. There is nothing Nigeria in this Nigerian Air.

Similarly, the Managing Director of Top Brazz Aviation and former Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Roland Iyayi, said the proposed national airline would help Ethiopian Airlines to achieve its domination of the African market.

He added that the Ethiopian national carrier had formed similar agreements in eight other African countries.

“This approach will decimate the local market. Agreement with Ethiopian Airlines will create cabotage. Ethiopian Airlines will come into our domestic market, lower fares (non-competitive fares) with the aim of taking over the market. The choice of Ethiopian Airlines will destroy our industry. We reject this totally,” he said.

Iyayi, who is also a pilot, also noted that, “In anticipation of the Single African Air Transport Market, Ethiopian Airlines want to dominate the African market. The government is meant to support local carriers. Ethiopian Airlines has partnerships in eight other countries in Africa.

“ET currently has 135 planes. The CEO of the airline has said its plan to increase their fleet to 250 planes in the next five years. The intent is to go into the domestic market of all the African countries where they have footprints. This is simply aviation colonialism. If we take all of this onboard, you will wonder whether the government has the interest of Nigerian airlines at heart or not.”

A civil servant, Salamatu Kabiru, while bemoaning the current state of aviation, said: “Nigerian flying public has been experiencing incessant flight delays, cancellations and astronomical increment in air fares.

“As a result of these ugly developments, a lot of Nigerians can no longer afford to fly neither will they risk traveling on the road for fear of being kidnapped. An auspicious time like this calls for pragmatic actions from Federal Government to provide leadership out of the doldrums.

“Unfortunately and sadly, the Federal Government via the Ministry of Aviation is on a wild goose chase of floating another airline—Nigeria Air, when local airlines are closing shops as a result of a difficult operating environment.

“Thousands of jobs are being lost and many Nigerians are finding it hard to afford high air ticket. Local airlines cannot access foreign exchange for critical spare parts, let alone acquiring new aircraft.

“The entire aviation sector is enveloped in the misery of uncertainty and unpredictability. As a passenger booking your flight schedule, you are gripped by the fear that your flight could be delayed for hours, or even outrightly canceled due to difficult operating environment.

“If the government refuses to treat some of the factors that is frustrating it’s aviation sector then I don’t see Nigeria Air making any progress because it will be business as usual.”

Nigeria Air not viable

Also speaking, President, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria, Mr Alex Nwuba, said with Ethiopian Airlines having 49 per cent stake in the proposed national carrier, it would be difficult for Nigerian Air to fly intercontinental routes.

He said: “We do not think this is the best thing happening. It is not genuine. We reject it. Nigeria Air will not suffer any fate different from what befell the defunct Virgin Nigeria that could not go to the United States. This is clear in the Bilateral Air Services Agreement regulations.”

The aviation expert also queried why MRS and SAHCOL, listed as private investors in the proposed national carrier, had yet to inform their shareholders via the capital market their decision to invest in Nigeria Air.

“MRS and SAHCOL have yet to put up statements at the capital market to inform shareholders that they will be putting some money in the national airline. This is unethical,” he added.

The Principal Manager, Avaero Capital, Sindy Foster, also queried the transparency and shareholding structure of Nigeria Air.

She noted, “The local carriers are not being supported. Aviation fuel issues and forex access problems which affect their capacity to maintain aircraft are not addressed. Everywhere, we talk about the poor performance of Nigerian airlines but we do not support them. We need to support them to grow.’’

According to the Chief Executive Officer, West Link Airlines, Capt Ibrahim Mshelia, Nigeria has the capacity to establish its own national carrier without a foreign airline.

He said, “This proposed national carrier should be stopped. The entity called national carrier is just a game to get what is touted as a national carrier owned by individuals. We have the capacity to establish our airlines. We should not allow ET to do it.

“Let an Ethiopian investor do it. The deal should be cancelled. It is an insult to our sensibility. We can develop our aviation sector. Some people just want to form a private carrier under the name of a national carrier.”

A former Acting Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Benedict Adeyileka, said, “Nobody has mentioned the interest of Nigerian professionals. We have local operators that can operate. I am completely against Ethiopia Airlines as a partner, while I am in support of the establishment of a national carrier.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Sabre Network, an airline global distribution network, Gabriel Olowo, said the government should simply remove ‘national’ and call its deal with Ethiopian Airlines a flag carrier.

Olowo added, “In aero-politics, how much support does the Nigerian government give our carriers to go on foreign routes? There is nothing national about the so-called national carrier. They should remove the word national carrier and call it a flag carrier, and then create a level-playing field for everyone to compete.”

FG making best decisions on Nigeria Air

On his part, an aviation expert, Daniel Young, disagreed with other experts on a series of issues regarding the proposed Nigeria Air, in his words: “asking the country to go back to 100% ownership of the national carrier is tantamount to repeating the very problems that created the failure of Nigeria Airways Ltd.

“Nigeria Airways, became a national carrier when it rebranded from West African Corporation Nigeria in 1971. Before this time, the government of Nigeria owned a majority share of the airline 51% and foreign investors owned 49% which is the exact model of what the now Nigeria Air represents; the only difference now being, that the 51%, that originally belonged to Nigerian government, is now being shared between the government: 5%, and local investors 46% while, the rest of the 49% has been earmarked for foreign investors.

“When I read some posts by those who have kept insisting that we should own the airline 100% as Nigerians, I am reminded of the saying that, “those who would not learn from history are bound to repeat the same mistakes” Government ownership of the airline, which became the new model after 1971 acquisition of the airline 100% marked the beginning of the downward spiral that eventually led to the death of the organization in 2003 began.”

He added: “There is no point rehearsing the history of the rise and fall of Nigeria airways, but one thing is clear, from the time the first cracks of failure began to show, many investors, consultant- necromancers, fake airlines and port-folio experts of different sizes and shapes and shades have shown up before successive administrations with magical solutions and ideas to resuscitate the dying airline or now dead airline.

“Some have been legitimate, others, vagrant and criminally intentioned. The sum being that, over twenty intervening years between these attempts at solving the same perennial problem of establishing a national airline have come and gone; with no enduring solution until Senator Hardi Sirika came on the scene.”

Why ET partnership

He, however have reasons why Nigeria partnership with ET airline is best, according to him the reason why ET airline is best is that: It has 70 years of highly successful operation in air transport; Instant Connectivity with Africa and the rest of the world: South, East, West, North and Central Africa; Leadership in aviation technology; MRO; Over 240 flights per day across Africa, Europe, Middle East, Asia and north America; Aircrafts of various types in their number; 10 years and counting, as the most profitable airline in Africa.”

RELATED NEWS