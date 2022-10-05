By Ezra Ukanwa

MANAGEMENT of Nigeria Air Limited has raised alarm over fake websites and links used for advertisement and recruitment of unsuspecting members of the public.

Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to the Minister of Aviation, James Odaudu, in a statement yesterday, advised Nigerians to dismiss such notifications or invitations as nothing of such is currently ongoing.

He, however, advised those who applied for the earlier officially advertised positions to get authenticated information from the official website, which is www.nigeriaair.world.

The statement read: “The attention of the Management of Nigeria Air Limited has been drawn to some recruitment advertisements and announcements by certain unscrupulous elements claiming to be agents or staff of the upcoming airline.

“The so-called agents have created a host of fake websites and links supposedly for the submission of applications by unsuspecting members of the public.

“We wish to inform the general public, especially those who have applied for the earlier officially advertised positions that no recruitment interviews or tests have been scheduled. All such announcements or invitations for such should be disregarded as they are the handiwork of fraudsters and scammers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the official website is www.nigeriaair.world, and only those pre-qualified as meeting the B737 requirements will be contacted by the management of Nigeria Air Limited individually, and certainly not by public announcements.

“All those concerned are therefore advised to ignore such announcements or invitations, as responding to , or dealing with them in any way, will be at their own risk.”

