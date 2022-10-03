Peter Oboh

The ex-Commonwealth and British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has joined the world in celebrating October 1 Nigeria Independence Day, noting that given everything God had blessed the country with, “We should be moving forward.”

Oboh added that it was sad that after 62 years of self-rule, the country moves backward than forward.

In a statement in Lagos, the pugilist-turned-cleric said: “I want to use this opportunity to congratulate Nigeria on her 62 year independence.

“But it is very sad to say after 62 year of self-rule, the country keeps taking one step forward and seven steps backward in every issue, except in corruption and borrowing money from other countries.

“The country has gone very bad because of inflation that came because the drop in the value of the Naira, which the many loans the country has been taking worsening the situation.

“Many have decided to choose the love of money above all, which is the fuel for corruption in the country today. Because of that, for example, there are many fake drugs on the market.

“Underage girls are in many hotels and brothels all around the country today. And internet fraud is rife among youths today.

“This is a very sad thing. Also, the officers sent apprehend them will turn a blind eye once they can make money from them.

“The change we desire is not fully in the hands of the politician as many thinks, but in the hearts of us Nigerians.

“If we put the fear and the love of God first in all things, the truth will prevail and the country will move forward.”

