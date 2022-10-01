The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ogun Central Senatorial district, Shuaib Salisu, has joined millions of indigenes of the state to celebrate the Nigerians’ to celebrate the country’s 62nd independence anniversary, charging the residents to consider electing committed leaders into public offices during next year’s election.

He said Nigeria needs leaders that can move the country towards scaling social and economic heights that were envisioned many years ago by its founding fathers.

Salisu added that the country needs a public officeholder like him, to represent the district in 2023 as well as be accountable to the public and consider attracting projects that will further boost development and improved standard of living.

The APC candidate stated these in his independence anniversary message to Nigerians particularly residents of the Ogun Central Senatorial district on Saturday and titled: Nigerians Arise!: A Clarion Call to My Fellow Countrymen.

Salisu stressed that for everyone voting him and other candidates from the ruling party, they would be proving that they understand the need to sustain the gains of democracy brought by the party.

According to the message, “On the 62nd anniversary of our nation’s Independence, one would love to free-heartedly wish us “Happy Celebrations!” except that many may want allude that there isn’t much to be happy about, due to the major challenges confronting our nation, Nigeria today.

“Sixty -two years after we won the right to captain our own destiny and fulfill the giant promise of standing tall in the comity of nations, Nigeria is still standing tall as the giant of Africa even though Insecurity, economic challenges, banditry and kidnapping are all major pitfalls limiting the country’s progress.

“But we still have a lot to be thankful for.

We must celebrate, that’s because our nation still possesses the stuff of dreams: a land fertile and resources-rich beyond fair measure; and even more, a people resourceful and resilient to near- superhuman degree.

“Our 62nd Independence Anniversary affords us another moment for somber reflection and ask ourselves some tough questions as: What do we, as persons and a people, want, and are we prepared to do what is necessary to get it?

“As the 2023 General Elections inch closer, we are being challenged to prove we have learned from the gains and losses of the past; by ushering a set of leaders who recognize it will take a committed and accountable collective to make our anthem our reality: to build a Nigeria that is scaling those social and economic heights that were envisioned decades ago; a nation where peace and justice reign. So help us God”.

