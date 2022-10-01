.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has called on Nigerians to use the opportunity of the Independence Anniversary to pray for unity, peace and stability.

In his message to mark the 62nd Anniversary of Nigeria’s independence on Saturday, the lawmaker also commended Nigerians for their resilience and faith in unity and brotherhood.

While appreciating the enormity of social, political and economic challenges confronting the nation, the lawmaker said ” hope is not lost because tough times never last but tough people do”.

He noted that unlike what obtains in many parts of the African continent, Nigerians’ strength in adversity is a unique strength that should be sustained.

He urged youth to partake actively in politics as a form of strategic mentoring of young ones who would take responsibility of leadership tomorrow.

Senator Wamakko advised the political class to uphold the spirit of issue-based politics in 2023 and beyond, saying “the nation’s democratic system has come a long way and it’s a thing of pride for us as citizens”.

