By Fortune Eromosele

As Nigeria celebrated her 62nd Independence on October 1, 2022. Engr Victor Sodje, Managing Director, Newcross Exploration and Production Limited has charged Nigeria technology and energy professionals on product standardization.

He made this call while delivering his keynote address during the Nigeria Annual Independence Day Lecture organized by Society of Technology and Energy Professionals (STEP) at NLNG Centre for Gas Refining and Petrochemicals in University of Port Harcourt, entitled:” Technology and Energy Products Standardization in Nigeria; A Tool For Economy Sustainability And Global Relevance.”

Engr Victor stressed that the current decline the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) was linked to poor quality of goods and products manufactured in the nation.

He said that most “Made In Nigeria” products are not patronized or consumed because they lack standards and excellence.

Hence, he urged Nigeria’s technology and energy professionals to up their game and close these gaps associated with products manufacturing such as; “design, poor concept development, assembling and lack of scientific inclusion,” he highlighted.

The President of Society of Technology and Energy Professionals(STEP), Amb. Chimeremeze Enwere congratulated Nigeria technology and energy professionals as the nation marks its 62nd independence.

Enwere expressed worry over poor quality of products manufactured in Nigeria and their inability to break through in local and international markets.

He maintained that for Nigeria to achieve economy sustainability, she must focus on products, improved standards, commercialize them both locally and internationally.

“The world technology and energy markets are changing and we must position ourselves strategically to compete effectively,” he stated.

Some notable distinguished professionals in technology and energy in attendance were: Nnaemeka Nwankwo( HSE specialist, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria), Dr Iweh Asuquo (Scientist, University of Toronto Canada), Prof Massamba Kah (Coordinator of Russian Universities for African Framework), Engr David Arinze (SDG champion).

Others were, Chucks Enwereji (Chairman, International Association of Drilling Contractors), Dr Akuma Oji (Director, NLNG Centre for Gas Refining and Petrochemicals) Comr Blessing Akinlosotu ( Member Presidential committee on climate change/ NYC President), Emmanuel Oyedipe from Standard Testing and Inspection Service), Augustin Okoronkwo.

