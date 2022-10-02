A former Presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udo Udeogaranya, has congratulated Nigerians on their 62nd Independence Day anniversary, in a press release issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Udeogaranya tasked all Nigerians not to give up on Nigeria due to the tough times Nigerians are passing through, charging them to have faith in God and in their good works aimed at making Nigeria a better nation.

Udeogaranya also advised Nigerians to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari in his good works of establishing the credible electoral system and kick-starting debt forgiveness program as seen before the United Nations (UN), completion of the 2nd Niger bridge, and safe guiding Nigerian democracy from military intervention, all these and more will enable a people’s candidates to emerge in all elective positions and a low debt profile for economic progress in subsequence governments in future.

The former presidential aspirant charged Nigerians and Nigerian governments at all levels to set aside ethnicism, religious intolerance and enthrone meritocracy, electoral integrity, and nationalism, which are all the virtues of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the champion of the Nigerian fight for independence and the father of New Nigeria.

Udeogaranya, who was an APC 2019 presidential aspirant, concluded his goodwill message by asking President Muhammadu Buhari to enthrone meritocracy by awarding Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, a national day of honour.”Many African nations have bequeathed a day of honour to their champions of the independence struggle.

The African first indigenous Governor General, Nigeria’s first President, Head of State, and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, the champion of African liberation fight against colonialism, the only citizen, that his nation’s constitution of 1963 dedicated a whole chapter to his honour.

Truly Rt. Hon. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe deserves a special national day of honour for promoting nationalism and meritocracy in our upcoming generations. Nigeria can set aside every November 16th, which was Ziks day of birth, the day of inauguration as the first African indigenous Governor General, and the day of his Burial as Ziks Day and I’m happy that Anambra State, Ziks home state is already doing that, Nigeria should follow. In the words of Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa – Nigeria can never thank Zik enough”.

