-Christian Onwugbolu

As Nigeria celebrates her 62nd Independence Anniversary, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, has called on Nigerians to work together to make the country a peaceful and a better place for all her citizens.

The Paraclete of Ndokwa People, Sir Monday Onyeme, made the call while addressing the press in Asaba on Saturday.

In his independence message, he said that it is high time Nigerians put aside ethnicity and religion but to come together to elect a candidate with the capacity to unite the country and deliver the dividends of democracy without fears.

He called on Deltans not to lose hope in their country Nigeria, stressing that the ill governance of the country will soon become history, with the emergence of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar as President of the country by 2023.

Onyeme stressed that the dreams of our heroes past for a better country and people that birthed a successful struggle for independence must not be betrayed but rather Nigerians must elect a government that can drive home these dreams.

While wishing Deltans happy Independence, the former DBIRS boss called on electorates in the state to join hands with the PDP in her quest to rescue Nigeria from the ill administration of the ruling APC by supporting the Party in the 2023 elections.

“Independence Day is an amazing opportunity to remind ourselves how hard we’ve worked for it. Through blood and tears, we fought for our freedom. We made our dreams a reality”, Onyeme said.

“I wish to congratulate Deltans, especially the sons and daughters of Ndokwa Nation for sharing in patriotism and for keeping faith with this nation even through turbulence. We will rise again. Cheers to another year of independence”, he added.

