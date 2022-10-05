Benue youths, on the platform of Coalition of Okpokwu Youth Groups (COYOG), has honoured some eminent indigenes with awards for their contributions to community service and humanitarian gestures.

The awardees were Most Rev. Dr. Michael Apochi, the Catholic Bishop of Oturkpo Diocese; , Cdr. Emmanuel Ajenu (Rtd), the President, Board of Governors, Cherryfield College Abuja; Mr. Adoyi John Ochigbo, from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources; Dr. Ralph Otobo Odoh, Proprietor of Apa College of Education, were awarded by Coalition.

In the same vein, the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, was given a Special Recognition Award as “Icon of Greater Nigeria”, in recognition of his pro-masses legislation, outspokenness and contributions to national development.”

The awards were part of activities of a summit at Okpoga, the capital of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, on October 1, as youths (COYOG) gathered to brainstorm in an epoch-making Okpokwu Youth Independence Day Summit (#OYIDaySummit).

The event, themed “Harnessing the Power of the Youth for Peace, Security and Good Governance,” brought together high profile Okpokwu sons, daughters and youths from across the globe.

It was convened in conjunction with a non-governmental organisation, Beyond Boundaries Legacy Leadership Initiative (BBLLI), by Omaga Daniel, who doubles as the Founder of BBLLI and the leader of the Coalition.

In his remarks, the Convener charged Okpokwu Youths to be good ambassadors, noting that the rising spate of insecurity and other vices in the council is perpetrated by youths.

“If left unchecked, it will lead to further decline in our growth as a council, since the youths are the bedrock of the society,” he said.

The lead paper presentation was done by Vicky Idoko-Pope, a development consultant based in the United States of America.

It had other notable persons like Rev. Fr. John Attah, Mr. Idoko Agbo Idoko, Dr. Onuh Okwori, Rev. Fr. Daniel Abbah, Mr. Jerome Adaje, Ogwiji Mary and Mrs. Mariam Omela Godwin as discussants.

Other dignitaries, who graced the summit, were Senator Patrick Abba Moro, represented by Dan Atayi; Bishop Michael Apochi, Anthony Agom, Dr. Ralph Odoh, Mr. Adoyi John Ochigbo, Chief and Mrs. Atarhe Okaredje.

In an appreciation message issued by the Convener, Omaga Daniel, he thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the event and promised to make the summit better in the next edition, having identified areas of concerns, recorded in this maiden edition.

