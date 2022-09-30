As Nigerians marks it’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, former Edo state Governorship Aspirant, Barrister Ken Imansuagbon said Nigerians must come together to elect a President that will immediately embark on the onerous task of uniting Nigerians back to it lost glory.

Imansuagbon, who is also member, PDP Presidential Campaign Council said the need for a united and indivisible entity call Nigeria is the only recipe that will propel us to a greater heights of development and rapid transformation in all our national facet.

He lamented that 62 years after our independence, the nation is still plagued with abject poverty, corruption, lack of basic infrastructures and despondency among it populace despite it huge mineral resources and potentials.

The Edo state People’s Democratic party, PDP, stalwart stated this in his independence message, said the 2023 Presidential election is a referendum for Nigerians to decide the future of the country and called on Nigerians to votes for the candidate of the PDP , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar whom he described as the leader that will heal the nation.

“Today, the clamour for a change remains the loudest as we march to elect new President come 2023. I want to use this occasion of our Independence to appeal to Nigerians to votes for a President with demonstrable track record and ability to unite the country.

“We must first have a country before politics. However, looking at all the candidates jostling to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, only the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has shown his love and capacity to bring all Nigerians together irrespective of religion or tribe or political lineage and transform our economy, education and secure our boarders.

He called on all not lose to hope in the task of building a strong and virile nation adding that the ill of governance of the country will soon become history, with the emergence of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar as President of the country by 2023.

He noted that the dream, struggles of our heros past must not be betrayed but to choose a leader that can drive the dream to a reality in next general elections.

RELATED NEWS