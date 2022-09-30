National President, Niger Delta Ethnic Youth Alliance, NDEYA, Alex Ovie Idu, has said that God had been very merciful to Nigerians in the face of enduring times in the country.

Idu, in 62nd Independence Day Anniversary message, congratulated Nigerians on “attaining this endearing advancement in our Infrastructures, economy and security, despite all odd experiences in insurgency and harsh economy but thank God almighty for his unflinching love and mercy upon us to witness another great memorable Independence day celebration.”

He said: “I know Nigerians have no reason to celebrate this Independence day because a lot has happened in the few years of hopelessness and economic woes. We have lost our beloved fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters to ungodly and evil plotters of Boko Haram, Banditry, Kidnapping and Unknown Gunmen menace rampaging across the country.

“As a foremost regional youth group President, NDEYA, I know the political leadership system in Nigeria has failed us, causing a lot of the nation’s setback and retrogressions, high unemployment rate, infrastructural decay and insecurity.

“However, we must not give up on ourselves as youths and citizens of this great country, but strive to be hopeful and trust in the yearning of the new Nigeria project come 2023.

“I congratulate you all and pray God almighty to continue to strengthen us in faith, unity, love and peaceful coexistence as we approach another democratic transition next year.”

