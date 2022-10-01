Ereyitomi

*Urges all to sustain hope for nation building, unity others

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency and the Deputy Chairman House of Reps Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated Nigerians and Warri federal constituency as the country mark this year’s independence of 62 years of existence as a united country.

Ereyitomi in his goodwill message Saturday October 1, 2022, to his Warri federal constituents, assured of improved legislation on the welfare and development of the people of Warri federal constituency, he added that robust representation will be his utmost target as he has been able to display such fest in the last three years as the rep member.

while celebrating the 62 anniversary of Nigeria, the Warri federal lawmaker urged residents as well as Nigerians to sustain their faith and hope for nation building, unity, development of the country and peaceful coexistence among various Nigerians in different parts of the country.

Ereyitomi enjoined citizens to remain calm and continue their peaceful disposition in Warri federal constituency, he commended them for their tremendous support given him, he as well appealed for it to be replicated again in the forthcoming 2023 general poll and the national House of reps election holding February 2023.

Ereyitomi JP wished all Warri federal constituents a happy 62nd Nigeria independence day celebration.

RELATED NEWS