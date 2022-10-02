.

… says it will continue until people turn to God.

By Gabriel Olawale

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s security situation, saying that things have gone from bad to worse.

Speaking at the headquarters of the church in Lagos during the First Sunday and Independent Day sermon, Adeboye said that while growing up, it was very difficult for people to go close to where the king resided, but things have changed as kidnappers can now go to the palace and kidnap the king.

“A whole nation can be in a storm. If a governor cannot go to his farm and feel safe, despite the security guards, He has to thank God that he returned safely, despite the bodyguard. For that matter, a governor. When we talk about security, the governor should be secure. When a governor alters such a statement, then you know the situation we are in. “

“As young as I am, I remember a time when the king was coming. Unless you are one of the very special people, you have to move out of the way. But things are different now. Kidnappers can go to the palace and kidnap the king. Don’t let anybody deceive you; we are in a war. “

He said that the atrocities in the land may continue until people turn back to God and pray for God’s reign over the land.

Speaking on the topic of ‘Perfect Peace in the Land,’ Adeboye stated that Almighty God can do what security officers cannot.

“He said in His word that if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

He tasked Nigerians to pray for the leaders for the land to experience peace. “It is easier to blame our leaders, but there are certain things we need to do as good citizens because, for every mistake they make, it is the people that will suffer it.

“We need to keep praying for our leaders. The hearts of kings and rulers are in the hand of God. We need to pray to God to touch their hearts so that we can enjoy ourselves. It doesn’t matter how much they are selling bread, there will always be bread in Aso Rock, and irrespective of the epileptic power supply, Aso Rock will always have light.

“Why we are not enjoying is because we refuse to do our duty. If you say the wicked are ruling, why not pray that God should touch their hearts? We need to pray that God should lead our leaders right.”

He prayed for every family passing through difficulties, that God would speak perfect peace into such a family.

