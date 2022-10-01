By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Chairman of Biase Local government area in Cross River, Hon. Ada Charles Egwu has urged CrossRiverians and Nigerians at large to also make efforts by contributing their own quota to nation building.

She urged the people of Biase to shun all forms of differences including political, ideology but come together as one to move our country forward.

In an Independence message to mark Nigeria’s 62nd anniversary as a nation , the Council boss stated that our challenges might look insurmountable but if everyone contributed their part by working together irrespective of Part affiliation and personal interest , the country will be better off.

Her words :” It is with great pleasure and thanksgiving to God that I warmly felicitate on behalf of the good, hospitable and patriotic people of Biase LGA with the President Muhammadu Buhari, our digital cum humanist Governor, Sen. (Prof.) Ben Ayade as well as his Deputy, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, OFR, and indeed all Nigerians at home and in diaspora on the occasion of our dear nations’ 62nd Independence Anniversary and also a beginning of a new month.

“For the past 62 years, Nigeria has constantly celebrated October 1st to commemorate an end of the prolonged colonial era and the beginning of freed and new nation govern b hy the whims and caprices of its people.

“As we celebrate our nations independence, let’s remember our fathers, mothers, brothers, uncles, who gave their all including their lives, time and resources in the fight for the present status we are enjoying as a nation today,” she stated.

She further enjoined Nigerians to renew their pledge to live together in peace adding that they should not to take their civic responsibility for granted by making sure they vote during the 2023 general elections while praying for a peaceful and transparent exercise.

Hon Egwu said :”Let’s renew our pledge to always live together in peace and harmony in our communities. Let’s put extra effort into performing our civic rights and responsibilities, and let us be grateful for God’s immense blessings on our dear LGA, State and Country even as we continue to pray for a peaceful, transparent and credible elections come 2023.

“Though our challenges may seem insurmountable today, I am particularly elated that this Independence Day Celebration will provide us a wonderful opportunity to come together irrespective of our political, religion or ethnic affiliation to reflect on the true state of our dear Local Government, State and Country in an attempt to surmount our present challenges.

“I thank the good people of Biase, private sectors, business owners, farmers, civil and public servants, party faithful and stakeholders of our beloved LGA for supporting us (the Governor, his Deputy and my humble self) to achieve good healthcare service, infrastructural development, peace and security, Modern day school facilities like the Teachers Continuous Training Institute (TCTI), Agriculture (distribution of farm inputs, seedlings and financial support to farmers) to mention but a few.

“Since the beginning of my administration on June 2nd, 2020, I have relentlessly pursued policies and programmes designed in line with Prof. Ben Ayade’s deep vision, which seeks to improve the living standard of our people, redefined leadership and create a visible roadmap for the future of our dear state,” she stated .

RELATED NEWS