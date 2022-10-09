.

A civil society group, Niger Delta Network (NDN), has urged the federal government to complete work on the Skills Acquisition Centre in Ibeno Local Government Area started some years ago.

The group, which made the appeal recently while interacting with journalists after a tour of the project, said the completion of the Skills Acquisition Centre and its operations would empower some youths with skills to be self-reliant, as well as reduce hardship in the Niger Delta Region, particularly in Ibeno and its environs.

Baring his mind on the project on behalf of NDN, Director of Public Communication Dr. John Douglas, who led the group to Ibeno during a tour of some select projects in the Niger Delta Region however expressed displeasure over the way in which work has been stalled longer than it should, a situation he said has led to the failure of the contractors handling the project to be able to deliver on schedule.

According to him, it was saddening to note that such an important project that has the capacity to train and equip thousands of youths in Nigeria has remained staggering for years after it was started, and questioned the sense in starting up a project as central as that and abandoning it unfulfilled of its goal.

Dr. Douglas said the group, in its tour of Niger Delta region, , has identified many projects that have either been abandoned for years or taking longer than necessary to be completed and put to use, of which the Skills Acquisition Centre in Ibeno is one of such, but expressed optimism that the current Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umanah Umanah would complete all abandoned and on going projects in the region.

Niger Delta Network who also visited the leading contractor in the project and CEO of Stegis International Limited in charge of lot one of the project,High Chief Isaac Abakam, got a first hand information on why the project was abandoned.

Abakam, an indigene of the area, appealed to Niger Delta Network to urged the federal government, through the Niger Delta Ministry to show more commitment in completing the project for the benefit of the teeming youths who lack skills to be self- dependent.

High Chief Abakam, who recounted the many visits of government ministries and agencies to the project, including the recent one conducted by the Niger Delta Ministry and their pledge to complete the work, however disclosed that no concerted effort by way of funds release has been made so far.

“Late Ufot Ekaette gave me this contract as a minister. Actually, I signed for the project on Tuesday in 2010 and on Wednesday, late Ufot Ekaette went for Federal Executive Meeting and he was dropped and another person took over. Orubebe has visited twice. Darius Ishaku, the current governor of Taraba State has also visited, and they were all happy about the progress of work. The only person who came and complained about the delay of the project was Pastor Useni.

“Akpabio also came here and he was happy. He said quite a lot; that the place would be turned into a university and the President Buhari would commission it as soon as it Is completed.

“Ever since he said all of those things and left, he has done nothing thereafter. Now, we have Umana Umana as the minister.

“The only minister I have not made effort to meet is Umana Umana. Fortunately enough, he saw me when he came there. So, I’m making efforts to meet him. I want to ask him if he is going to complete the project. People working with him are saying that he is very eager to commission the project”.

The contractor further disclosed that the Centre comprises three lots, said all the three contractors handling different lots of the project are determined to complete the work once funds are released by the Niger Delta Ministry, as lot one that he is handling is at the level of 90 percent completion.

“The project is a construction of a Skills Acquisition Centre in Akwa Ibom State. I’m actually handling lot one of the project. The project has three lots: lot one, two and three. So, I’m in charge of the construction of all the buildings.

“It is actually a contract that is supposed to last for three years. Four weeks ago, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs came to inspect the project. They questioned why the project has not been completed till now. We simply told them that the project is hampered by lack of funds. They also asked if we can deliver the project between when they visited and December if money is released to us. We told them that if funds are made available, we can deliver the job in a matter of just one month. It wasn’t even in this October that they came. It was last month.

“One thing about a building is that if it is not inhabited by people, definitely the house would not last long. There are places windows have not yet been fixed, but we had fixed windows in most places. So, I told them that if they release funds, we will do the painting and every other thing between one and half months and two, we will deliver the job. They people wanted to know if they can come for commissioning in December and I told them that for lot one, it is possible”.

On the benefits of the project to the youths of the region, High Chief Abakam said the project, when completed and put to use, will help train children from the region with different skills that will help them become relf-reliant and in turn employ others, a multiplying job effect he believed would reduce hardship in the country.

