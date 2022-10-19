.

Niger Delta Network, a civil society group in the region, has called for the completion of the construction of a maternity ward at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital started by Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in 2015.

This was part of the recommendations of the group while touring projects instituted by NDDC and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs within the region.

Findings by Niger Delta Network team led by the Director of Public Communication, Dr. John Douglas indicated that apart from several letters written by the Management of the hospital to the acting NDDC boss, Mr. Effiong Akwa, he has refused to act recommendations made by relevant departments within the NDDC for the project to be reassigned to a new contractor for completion since the contractor is no longer showing interest.

Investigation carried out by Niger Delta Network came on the heels of the recent newspaper publication wherein the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Emem Bassey call for the interventionist agency to complete the maternity ward project.

The CMD , while celebrating his reappointment as the Chief Medical Director, had revealed that the only building that has been left unattended to, is a project that was instituted by NDDC.

It was revealed that the project titled: “Construction of 2 – Storey Maternity Block For Pregnant Women/ Provision of Electricity Services and Standby Generator”, was awarded to Messrs EAC Construction Limited, Messrs Rose Udokang and Company as supervisor.

The status of the project shows that the project is fifty percent completed. The ground floor slab and block work have been completed; First floor suspended floor and block work completed; Second floor slab completed and Relocation of septic tank completed.

Speaking with the MD of Messrs Rose Udokang and Company, Mrs. Rose refused to comment on the abandoned project on the ground that the company was not the contractor but only supervised the project.

“I am not in authorized position to brief you on that matter please talk to NDDC. I was not even the contractor but a supervisor.”

But a source in NDDC who did not want his name mentioned, revealed the project was allegedly given out as political compensation to a politician who sublet it to another person to carry out the project.

“The contractor abandoned the project, he was not interested in the project. The relevant departments have made a recommendation to the acting Managing Director of the Commission to terminate the contract from the former contractor and rearward to another person since he is not forthcoming, but the acting MD has refused to act on the recommendation.

“Even the teaching hospital has also written to the acting MD and made similar recommendation but the MD has not responded”

Niger Delta Network called on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to persuade the acting MD of the commission to reassign the project to another contractor for completion.