Nicki Minaj poses in the press room with her award for best hip-hop video for “Chun-Li” at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By Ada Osadebe

American rapper Nicki Minaj has taken to social media expressing her unhappiness at Grammy removing her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single ‘Super Freaky Girl’ from the rap category.

The organization decided that Nicki Minaj’s latest song, “Super Freaky Girl,” does not meet the requirements to participate as a rap song at the annual awards event. As a result, the music will be placed in the “pop” category rather than the “rap” category.

Nicki, reacting to the decision, took to her Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, stating that she has “no problem” with being moved out of the rap category as long as “we are all being treated fairly.”

She further added, “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!,” referring to the Latto’s hit number. “ANY1 who says different is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

The 39-year-old also shared a 17-minute-long video on Instagram further addressing the matter by saying:

“If you can’t tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years, then you’re not paying attention. And by the way, this is not to say any song is bad or any female rapper is bad.

“I always say this: Any rapper, female or male, that wins a Grammy, you should be fucking proud of yourself. But why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki? Well, I’ll tell you why. They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me.”