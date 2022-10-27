By Elizabeth Osayande

The founder of a non-governmental organisation, NGO, Northern Hibiscus Initiative, NHI, Aisha Falke, has said her desire is to see Northern Nigeria be at par with the Southern part in all areas, especially in education.

This, she added, was one of the reasons for setting up a montessori school for indigent children in the region.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing, the CEO, who shared the vision and mission of the academy, noted that for the children to acquire quality basic education, there was need for collaboration between private and public bodies to invest in the education and development of people.

Her words:” Edu Kids Academy is a project aimed at addressing the educational needs of indigent children between the ages of two to five by providing them with a highly subsidized basic education in a very conducive environment with modern learning facilities.

“ We started three years ago, with a pioneer population of 125 pupils from less privileged homes in the society. The Academy is one project we at Northern Hibiscus are proud to be associated with and we have resolved it must succeed. Our ultimate goal is to see Northern Nigeria be at par with the Southern part in every aspect starting from the foundation which is education.

“We have discovered that education is a powerful tool we can use to liberate people from the shackles of poverty. Compared to other parts of the country, the North is far behind. We are determined to bridge the gap by providing highly affordable and quality education, which we believe will help us achieve our goal in the long run. The whole idea is to catch them young that is why we have started with little children because they are the future and without them there is no tomorrow.

