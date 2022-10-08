By Efosa Taiwo

Newcastle thumped Brentford 5-1 at the St. James Park on Saturday to make it two wins in a row for the Magpies.

Bruno Guimaraes gave Newcastle the lead with a flying header before Jacob Murphy doubled the advantage shortly after an error from David Raya.

Ivan Toney scored against his former side from the spot only for Guimaraes to make it three for Newcastle less than two minutes after.

Miguel Almiron and an Ethan Pinnock own goal completed the scoring.

Brentford were first to have the ball in the back of the net, Bryan Mbeumo running on to a Shandon Baptiste flick and slamming through Nick Pope’s legs. However Toney was ruled to be interfering with play as he moved out the way of the ball while offside, and the effort was ruled out by VAR.

Instead Newcastle took the lead, Kieran Trippier brilliantly curling in a far-post cross from deep after a short corner with Guimaraes heading home.

Newcastle doubled their lead thanks to a howler from Raya, who passed straight to Callum Wilson. He played square for Murphy to strike past covering defender Ben Mee.

Toney made it 2-1 from the spot after Aaron Hickey headed against Dan Burn’s raised arm, but one minute and 57 seconds later Guimaraes restored the two-goal advantage as he won the ball from Hickey near the halfway line, drove forward and struck to Raya’s right from 25 yards.

This is Newcastle’s biggest win since 2016 and the heaviest defeat ever for Brentford in the Premier League.

