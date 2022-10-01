By Efosa Taiwo

Miguel Almiron scored twice as Newcastle United fired four past 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage to record their first Premier League win of the season.

Fulham knew quite well they were in for a long daywhen Nathaniel Chalobah was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Sean Longstaff in the eighth minute.

Three minutes later Callum Wilson tapped in Joe Willock’s header before Almiron got on the scoresheet with a superb volley in the in the 33rd minute.

Longstaff fired in a third for the visitors just before the break.

The second half saw Almiron grabbing his second as he pounced on a Willock pass across goal..

Fulham, however, grabbed a late consolation with Bobby Decordova-Reid heading home Neeskens Kebano’s cross.

