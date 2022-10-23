By Efosa Taiwo

Newcastle United’s impressive early season form continued on Sunday as they shocked Tottenham 3-0 to climb fourth in the Premier League table.

The Magpies went ahead in the 31st minute with Callum Wilson finding the net with a lob from outside the box after colliding with Hugo Lloris.

The goal was awarded after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) check for a foul and handball, but there was nothing controversial about the second goal before half-time.

Nine minutes later, Newcastle got a second after a poor clearance by Lloris was intercepted by Sean Longstaff before Miguel Almiron beat one opponent and went around another to fire past Lloris for his fifth goal in five league games.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Spurs with a low header from close range.

Tottenham sent bodies forward to grab an equalizer but Newcastle held on to their slim victory at the Tottenham Stadium.

The win sees Magpies extending their unbeaten league run to seven games with Tottenham having lost their last two PL games.

