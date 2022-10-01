By Moses Nosike

The President General, Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos Chief Sunday Udeh has said that Nigeria is in dire need of good leadership that is transparent, accountable and will take infrastructural development, security as a priority.

This he said recently at the Igbo New Yam festival (Iri-ji) held in Lagos that what Nigeria needs today is a transparent leaders, accountable, a leader who knows that his people are dying and he rescues them, irrespective of where the leaders came from.

Further in his address, Chief Sunday Udeh said, “We have all gathered again to celebrate a unique and age long ancestral cultural heritage of the Igbo nation which is very significant in the life of every Igbolite. The Iriji festival is the celebration of a fruitful year of harvest of our farm products especially the New Yam. It’s also an opportunity to thank God Almighty (Chukwu Okike Abiama) for a fruitful season of hard work”.

Continuing, Chief Udeh said that the major reason of promoting this rich cultural heritage outside Igboland is to bring to the knowledge of our children born in Lagos and others whom for one reason or the other has not been opportuned to visit home to also partake in celebrating and understand this rich cultural identity of the Igbo nation.

According to him, we deemed it fit to gather few of our Igbo cultural attractions such as the masquerades, ogene groups, Igboeze cultural band, the women’s wing cultural dance and other Igbo cultural entertainment in the event. “We have also prepared the New Yam with ugba in a special way for you to eat and merry. The Igbo house in Lagos has been an aged long dream of the Igbo speaking community in Lagos to have a ralling point for for Igbos in Lagos. The Igbo house in Lagos when built will also serve as skill acquisition centre where women and youths will be taught different trades and skills, an empowerment centre through the Igbo speaking community in Lagos proposed multi-purpose cooperative society”.

However, Chief Udeh said, “It’s the desire of this present leadership to assist the government at all levels to reduce the high rate of unemployment and crime that is eating up the society, today, as such the Igbo house Lagos will do juistce to this area of life by creating wealth and uplifting livelihood”.

Also during the Igbo New Yam festival, there were set of awards giving to dignitaries who merited it. Such awards include, Award of Excellence on Good Governance, award of Excellence on Effective and Worthy Representation, award of Excellence on Society Touch Bearer on Culture, Arts and Tourism, award of the best Security Manager of the Year 2022, award of Excellence on Quality Leadership, Award of Excellence on Global Network marketing, award of Excellence on Financial Management, award of Society Touch Bearer on Humanity, award of Society Touch Bearer on Entertainment and Health Manager of the Year 2022.

