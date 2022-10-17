Liz Truss

Britain’s new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government’s tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government’s credibility.

Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse “almost all” tax measures announced three weeks ago by his predecessor.

The stunning reversal would raise £32 billion ($36 billion), he said.

Read Also: Ukraine war: Russia hit Kyiv with wave of ‘kamikaze drones’

A proposed cut to the basic rate of income tax from April 2023 has been postponed “indefinitely.”

And while the government has said it will still guarantee energy prices for households and businesses through this winter, it won’t commit to capping prices beyond next spring.

“No government can control markets, but every government can give certainty about the sustainability of public finances,” Hunt said.

“The United Kingdom will always pay its way,” he added.

The moves represent a gutting of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ flagship policies and leave her in a perilous political position.

The opposition Labour Party said Hunt’s statement highlighted how the government has made life harder for everyday people, as mortgage rates and other borrowing costs have spiked.

“All the Chancellor’s statement underlines is that the damage has been done,” lawmaker Rachel Reeves tweeted.

The announcement helped ease alarm in financial markets on Monday.

UK government bonds rallied and the pound climbed 1.2% to $1.13.

Yields on 30-year UK bonds, which move opposite prices, dropped to 4.37% after rising above 5% last week.

Ten-year borrowing costs fell below 4%.

Investors still remain on edge, however.

While Hunt’s policy announcement could deliver a short term “relief rally,” significant volatility is likely to persist, said Francesco Pesole, a strategist at ING.(CNN)