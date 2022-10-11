Resolve to Save Lives, a global public health initiative, today, released a new report titled, “Epidemics that Didn’t Happen,” highlighting that investment in preparedness, and strategic responses in public health, can stop disease outbreaks in Africa and the rest of the world.

The report notes that COVID-19 pandemic and the Ebola virus have highlighted how vulnerable the world is to infectious diseases and how preventive health strategy can stop epidemics before they start.

The report relates how different aspects of effective public health programs,b improved systems and skills stopped Ebola outbreaks in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It points out: “Learning from experience advanced planning, regional awareness and rapid action stopped cholera in Burkina Faso and a diverse team mobilized and successfully contained a rabies outbreak in Tanzania.”

The organization further said that well-coordinated health offices in Brazil swiftly contained a flu outbreak on a cruise ship while community trust enabled early detection of and response to a dengue case in Indonesia.

“Just last month, Ghana contained its first outbreak of Marburg virus which is highly contagious and has a fatality rate as high as 88%. This story, like many other prevented epidemics, didn’t make the headlines,” the Resolve to Save Lives outlined.

The global health initiative highlighted that investments in public health can stop disease outbreaks, saving lives and preventing suffering while noting that the latest report celebrates successful outbreak responses around the world and demonstrates the returns of investing in health systems.

“When outbreaks aren’t contained, the results can be economically catastrophic as well as deadly: estimates place the global cost of COVID-19 as high as $20 trillion, with approximately 20 million lives lost,” the organization said.

“Successes of front-line public health workers around the world prove that public health works when we invest in and prioritize strengthening health systems at all levels,” said Dr. Tom Frieden, President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and former Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Outbreaks begin and end locally, so community action is crucial to preventing epidemics. Public health officials’ engagement with communities pays off because it builds trust in the health system,” said Amanda McClelland, Senior Vice President of Resolve to Save Lives.

The Senior Vice President of Resolve to Save Lives further pointed out that another key component is protecting health care workers, who are the frontline of defense against outbreaks.

“When primary health care centers are safe work environments, patients and health care workers are protected and are better able to detect and respond to health threats before they spiral out of control.” Amanda concluded.

Dr. Frieden emphasized that epidemic preparedness must not stop when an outbreak does, adding that successes of front-line public health workers around the world prove that public health works when we invest in and prioritize strengthening health systems.

Resolve to Save Lives is a not-for-profit organization partnering with countries, communities and organizations to prevent 100 million deaths from cardiovascular disease and make the world safer from epidemics. To find out more, visit: resolvetosavelives.org or Twitter @ResolveTSL

RELATED NEWS