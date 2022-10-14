.

….as Vanguard Pharmacy opens new outlet in Abeokuta

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has disclosed that the Council’s new Establishment Act 2022, recently signed into Law by President Muhammadu Buhari will enable the Council to get rid of illegal pharmaceutical premises across the country.

The Deputy Director and Officer in charge of the Council in Ogun State, Pharmacist Joseph Ali, disclosed this at the commissioning of the Asero branch of Vanguard Pharmacy in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Ali, the PCN new law confers power on the Registrar of the Council to revoke license in instances of the breach of the law and also stipulates that fines be imposed for offences ranging from N250,000 to N2 million against N250 to N1000 in the amended Act.

Ali noted that with the new law in place, Ogun state and Nigeria, in general, will be sanitized of pharm shops and illegal operators will as well be brought to book accordingly.

He recalled that this year alone, the council closed down 342

pharmacy stores in the state.

Ali said, “with the new law in place, even if the illegal operation is going on secretly, the council has the right to locate it and seal it up.

“With the new law, we will sanitise the environment. It gives the Council the power to regulate and also make safe drugs available. We are doing it for the safety of the people because the drug business is a critical business,” he added.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Pharmacy, Pharmacist Taofik Oladipupo, revealed that the Vanguard Pharmacy started over 16 years ago with a drive to make safe drugs available for Nigerians.

Oladipupo hinted that his drive to have branches across the state and another part of the South West region of the country was birthed out of his determination to create jobs for Nigerian youths.

He stressed that the company has employed over 300 staff, adding that as more branches come on board, more staff will be employed.

“We have created hundreds of jobs. We want to show people that we can do more for ourselves in the country, we don’t have to leave the country. We want to discourage people from relocating to other countries like the UK. We can do something better and meaningful in our country”.

He said the company is following the transformation and scaling plan as set by its board and management in increasing the footprint of the indigenous brand.

He added, “I am a firm believer in the fact that it is Nigerians that will make Nigeria of our dreams. At Vanguard Pharmacy, ours is a story of motivation, commitment and dedication, saying that “with hard work and prayers, the sky is only the starting point for the youths”.

In the same vein, Mrs Kawthar Odukoya, co-founder and Executive Director, Vanguard Pharmacy Ltd, said will remain committed to its mission in “creating smart health benefits for people to succeed and thrive”.

In his contribution, Mr Blessing Ojo-Thomas, the company’s Human Resource Manager, said the company remains highly positioned in delivering its objectives in putting the customers first and delivering values to them through the training and development of her people.

In addition, Vanguard Pharmacy remains poised in delivering quality products and services to her customers both within and outside the country and we are excited to deliver value to our customers, added Pharm Imran Abdullamid, the Regional Manager.

“Extending our mission to create smart health benefits for people to succeed and thrive to the good citizens of Asero, Abeokuta and its environs is a great feat for us and we’re excited about it. Delighting our customers is a thing we love to do and will always do”.

On her part, Head of Pharmacy Business, Pharmacist Adedoyin Osho, said that Vanguard Pharmacy, at Asero “is another giant step towards the actualization of the company’s transformation plan”.

“The determination to create smart health benefits for people to succeed and thrive is our driving force she says”.

Vanguard Pharmacy, is a leader in retail Pharmacy, Veterinary, Supermarket, and Bakery has been adjudged to carry the largest varieties under a single roof with its unique model of business known as the “One Stop Shop” which provides a distinct competitive advantage backed up with a delightful ambience and customer shopping experience.