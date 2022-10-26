“In line with this approval, we have finalized arrangements for the new currency to begin circulation from December 15, 2022. – Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced its decision to redesign the Naira.

The Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who announced this at a press briefing in Abuja, said the exercise would affect the highest denominations: 200, 500, 1000 notes.

Emiefele, who said the action was taken to control the currency in circulation, revealed that the new naira notes will be in circulation from December 15.

He added, “The new and existing currencies shall remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023 when the existing currencies shall seize to be legal tender.

“Accordingly, all Deposit Money Banks currently holding the existing denominations of the currency may begin returning these notes back to the CBN effective immediately. The newly designed currency will be released to the banks in the order of First-come-First-serve basis.

“Customers of banks are enjoined to begin paying into their bank accounts the existing currency to enable them withdraw the new banknotes once circulation begins in mid-December 2022. All banks are therefore expected to keep open, their currency processing centers from Monday to Saturday so as to accommodate all cash that will be returned by their customers.

“For the purpose of this transition from existing to new notes, bank charges for cash deposits are hereby suspended with immediate effect. Therefore, DMBs are to note that no bank customer shall bear any charges for cash returned/paid into their accounts.

“Members of the public are to please note that the present notes remain legal tender and should not be rejected as a means of exchange for purchase of goods and services.

“We would like to use this opportunity to reassure the general public that the CBN would continue to monitor both the financial system in particular, and the economy in general, and always act in good faith for the achievement of the Bank’s objectives and the betterment of the country.

RELATED NEWS