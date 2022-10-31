*Subscription up 261%, as Value rise 68.7%

*It’s crowding out equities, real sector – Analysts

By Peter Egwuatu

Investors in the financial market are now flocking to government bonds as value of subscription to the FGN Savings Bond rise 68.7 per cent in the third quarter 2022, Q3’22.

Data in the Debt Management Office, DMO, puts the value of investment in the government bond at N12.41 billion in Q3’21 as against N7.35 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, Q3’21.

The data also shows that the number of subscribers to the Savings Bond increased by 261 per cent to 7507 in Q3’22 from 2079 in Q3’21.

Analysts and investment experts have attributed the positive turn of fortune to high interest rate necessitated by continuous increase in the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, which has reached a record 15.5 per cent in the Q3’22.

Allotment results of the Bond’s value in Q1’22 grew 21.1 percent to N3.33 billion against N2.75 billion in Q2’21.

In Q2’22 the Bond value skyrocketed by 95.6 percent to N4.11billion as against N2.10 billion in Q2’21 while in Q3’22 the FGN Savings Bond increased further by 98.4 percent to N4.9 billion against N2.49 billion in Q2’21.

The FGN Savings Bond was designed to offer attractive returns and low risk investment avenue to low income earners. It was also aimed at deepening the national savings culture and provides opportunity to all citizens irrespective of income level to contribute to national development.

Though it started off in March 2017, with two-year tenor, the Debt Management Office, DMO, since April of that year, has been issuing two tenors of the bond, 2-year and 3-year, on a monthly basis, at average interest rate (coupon) of 13.01 per cent and 14.01 per cent respectively.

Minimum subscription is N5,000 with additions in multiples of N1,000, subject to a maximum of N50 million. The bonds are issued at an interest rate indicated in the offer announcement and interest is paid quarterly to investors.

On the investment profile of the bond, the DMO stated: “The Federal Savings Bond is acceptable as collateral for loans by banks and can be sold for cash in the secondary market before maturity. Good for savings towards retirement, marriage, school fees, house projects, etc.”

Analysts’ insight

Commenting on the development, Managing Director/Chief Executive, CEO, Wyoming Capital and Partners, Tajudeen Olayinka said: “I think the surge could be attributed to increased awareness and investors’ appetite to hold moderately volatile instruments in the midst of numerous headwinds and unfriendly environment in the equity market. Moderately volatile means the instrument is benefiting from current interest rate regime and limited volatility. The instrument is not expected to be largely held by banks, unlike other government securities.”

Reacting as well, analyst and Vice Executive Chairman, High Cap Securities Limited, said: “The hike in interest rate in Q3 2022 caused the interest rate on FG Savings Bond to increase. Considering the huge cost of servicing existing debt, and the higher cost of new issuance, FGN may have decided to cut down its demand for prudential reasons. “In Q3 2022, hike in interest rate increased the yield on public debt especially for new issues. The demand for FG Savings Bond increased as financial assets migrated away from equities.

What has happened is the normal character of the capital market. If yield on debt increases, financial assets will migrate from equities to debt. When yield on debt fell in 2020, financial assets migrated to equities. Excessive migration to debt crowds out investment funds from equities and real sector. If the unmet demand for FG Savings Bond cannot go back to equities, it will certainly migrate to the FX market, pilling more pressure on the Naira.”

Commenting, Managing Director, APT Securities & Funds Limited, Mallam Garba Kurfi, said: “The increase in interest rate makes FGN Savings Bond attractive and the falling price of stocks discouraged people from investing into equities. The combination of two led to increase in the Bond.”

Reacting as well, analyst and Head of Research and Investment at Fidelity Securities Limited, Victor Chiazor, said: “Giving the current borrowing level, I believe at this level things may not look so bad but once our earnings come under pressure with either a drop in oil price or oil production, things can quickly go from comfortable to bad as almost all the country’s earnings will be used in debt servicing. Hence, the need to be very careful in the area of quickly accumulating debt.

“Borrowing should be considered after a critical review of our earning to debt servicing level, it is used more for capital projects, it is cheap in terms of interest rate and the tenor is for a long term to give room for proper repayment plan.”

