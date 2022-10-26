On Saturday 22nd October, Guinness Nigeria unveiled two new flavoured gin brands, Gordons sunset orange and pink berry at an invite only playground themed event in Lagos.

These variants packed with berries, citrus and juniper flavours are exciting options for people seeking new ways to enjoy their favourite G&T cocktails. The introduction of Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange follows the success of Gordon’s Moringa.

Gordon’s Playground was tastefully curated for friends and social butterflies to reconnect and make new connections. With Gordon’s Sunset Orange and Pink Berry inspired playful installations, interactive games, Gordon’s infused treats and a collection of G&T cocktails, the experience was truly refreshingly different.

DJ Consequence, DJ Anonymouss, DJ Titanium, Reekado Banks, Ladipoe and Gordon’s brand ambassador, WurlD thrilled guests with electrifying performances.

At Gordon’s Playground, Yinka Bakare, Head of Innovation, Guinness Nigeria PLC, noted,

“Our innovations tap into our dynamic consumers and their desire for variety. With Sunset Orange and Pink Berry, we are delighted to deliver a refreshingly different flavour experience for consumers. It reinforces our leadership in the gin category in Nigeria’’

Keep up with Gordon’s experiences around you by following @gordonsmoringa on Instagram and look out for the hashtag #ShallWe on social media.

Drink Responsibly. 18+

