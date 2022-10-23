…As expert task FG on more psychiatric medical practitioners

Efforts at projecting the concerns of Nigerians living with mental illness of sorts have received a boost with a debut publication and film production by a mental health advocate, Diana Eyo Enoette.

The book, entitled: ‘Patches and Peach’, including the short film: ‘I am one’ which premiered in Abuja aimed at addressing the need to build institutions that would cater for the mental and emotional wellbeing of victims across Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, Enoette said the book and film came from a wealth of personal experience, adding that she projected a deep reflection of the hassles faced by Nigerians which in most cases is having a toll on their mental health.

Her words: “I was inspired by my own life experience but most importantly, by the current state of the world from recession, to natural disasters, to kidnapping, to insecurity.

“There’s a lot of demand on our mental health, especially back home now in Nigeria. There’s a lot of demand in our mental health and even for elections, we need to be stable. It takes a stable mind to choose a good leader. So, these are all the things that inspired me. I feel like this is the time to share my real life and real time story to give people the one currency that is consistent and we can all afford, which is hope for a better country and better people.”

She harped on the need for government at all levels to take issues bothering mental health seriously, adding that mental support for victims is imperative in addressing the menace.

“There is nothing more important than that because the only thing more important than that is not being kidnapped in the first place. Just being at someone’s mercy, not knowing whether you will come back alive not knowing what the next minutes would be. You definitely need some support. Most of these people that survived these things were traumatised, some of them were raped.

“Some of them left some of their loved ones. People died by their sides during that process. So, there’s a lot of need for psychological support and the government needs to look into this, not just looking at insecurity and looking at actually helping victims that are being kidnapped but when they come out the needful is do we help them to recover from such a traumatic experience”, she said.

She noted, however, that one of the most viable ways to holistically address mental health issues is to as a matter of urgency curb the spate of insecurity in the country.

She said: “We don’t need to be solving mental health issues if we can actually stop people being kidnapped. We start and stop and reduce the insecurity issues and then we start to revive and encourage people. Patriotism will come when people know that they can trust the government. And, also, for institutions, especially if you’re a health institution, the government should make a deliberate effort to make mental health support more visible in our health institutions.”

Similarly, Medical Director, SilverCross Hospital, Abuja, Patrick Ezie, said the new book was a deep reflection of the writer on how she was able to overcome mental health challenges.

He said: “There are lots of books on mental health but the autor, Diane, takes this book from a different aspects, she takes it from a point of personnel experience and in her book she tries to write about her experiences, difficulties or challenges, and how she has been able to solve most of them; the lessons she has learned and how a lot of people can learn from those experiences. Because the bedrock of mental health issues is that mental health patients feel that they are trapped in the world.

“So, this book, is gives a closure into someone who has experienced a lot of difficulties from kidnapping from stress of disappointments in relationships to the current person that she has become an it gives an eye opener into the very difficult facets of life and how we can all benefit from the experiences that she has had.”

While bemoaning the state of mental health infrastructures in Nigeria, Ezie charged the government to engage more psychiatric medical practitioners in Nigeria.

His words: “The statistics show that about seven in 10 People have mental health issues in the country and this statistics is only going to get worse because of the increase in economic hardship, the security crisis, and then, all the other issues that the countries have been having.

“So, unfortunately, the country structure for mental health is not standardized. We don’t have enough psychiatrists and it is a brain drain. A lot of doctors are leaving the country so you don’t even have enough medical doctors in the country to even cater for the population for a lot of illnesses, of which mental health is just one of them.

“I can tell you that in the country currently there will be less than 100 psychiatrists in a country of over three billion people. So, that tells you we lack doctors taking care of people who have mental issues. There is a very large vacuum. So, the onus is on the government to try and see how we can have more medical practitioners who have a specialisation to handle mental issues”, he said.

