By Ada Osadebe

Netflix, an American subscription streaming service and production firm, has said it will begin assessing costs for password sharing in the early 2023 period.

According to HYPEBEAST, Netflix confirmed the information during its most recent quarterly earnings conference, stating that users will be charged extra if they share their account password with people who do not live in the same house.

When it confirmed the proposal on Tuesday, the corporation omitted the mention of cost of these new levies.

However, this approach is already being tried in a few Latin American nations and levies a fee for each additional member equal to around one-quarter of the cost of a “regular” Netflix membership.

It has also started to crack down on password sharing, first in Chile, then in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.