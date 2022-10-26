By Gabriel Olawale

Nestlé Professional have trained students from both public and private schools in Lagos State on the importance of healthy eating and lifestyles.

Speaking during the capacity building at the Lagos State Culinary Academy to celebrate International Chefs Day 2022 with the theme, Growing a Healthy Future, Business Manager, Nestlé Professional, Funmi Osineye, said that the wellbeing of children is the fundamental goal for parents and caregivers. It also an indicator of societal development.

She said that as an organisation, they are committed to working with stakeholders to enhance the wellbeing of generations to come through nutrition education as well as continuous provision of high-quality nutritious food and beverages.

Funmi while acknowledged the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria for consistently partnering with Nestlé to achieve the companys global objective of helping 50 million children live healthier lives by 2030 said that event such as this offers platform for continuous engagement to encourage children to be creative with food.

We are also grateful to the administrators of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board for their collaboration to celebrate Chefs Day 2022. We are delighted to witness the sincere interest in skilling up young people in Lagos State for gainful employment in the hospitality sector, she added.

On his part, National President, Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria, Paul Okon said it has been a great pleasure engaging, educating, and enlightening children on healthy eating as it serves as the foundation for a healthy future.

We sincerely appreciate the role Nestlé Professional has played over the years, promoting Nigerias Food Tourism, supporting capacity development of Chefs, and empowering the next generation of Chefs.

In her comments, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, LASTVEB, Moronke Azeez said, we are delighted to be working with Nestlé on this laudable initiative which has been very impactful and a great learning exercise for the children.

The event is fully aligned with the objective for the recent establishment of the Lagos Culinary Academy aimed at producing professionals for the hospitality and food service industry while equipping students for entrepreneurship and self-employment.

RELATED NEWS