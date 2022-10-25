By Cynthia Alo

The Convener and founder, NECCI public relations roundtable, Nkechi Ali-Balogun, has reiterated that the roundtable remains a focal and powerful channel for globally exposed industry minds to examine critical and topical issues and proffer professional and pragmatic solutions to the challenges.

This year’s edition which will be held on 27th October, 2022, is themed, ‘‘The Danger of the Single Story: Communication and Reputational Crisis in Africa’’.

Ali-Balogun stated: “For 22 years, we make bold to claim that NECCI PR Roundtable has been Nigeria’s greatest Public Relations Conference and a representation of PR professionals and their contributions to diverse sectors.

“Every year, the roundtable brings world renowned professionals for a continuous flow of discourse towards global development and economic balance through strategic communication.”

According to her, more than a hundred partners have recognized this as a powerful channel to network, connect and engage communication experts across the country and globally.

Speakers for the event include Dr. Mpumelelo Zondi, South Africa; Dr. David Mrisho, Tanzania; Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Nigeria; Ekinne Akonte, Nigeria and a host of other intellectuals as panelists.

