Says it‘ll be another burden too much for businesses

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association NECA, Organised Private Sector, NECA, has rejected the plan by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, through the Tariff Technical Committee to increase tariffs on select products, warning that the increase will incapacitate its productive capacity and contribute to national development.

NECA in a statement by its Director-General, Mr Adewale Oyerinde, condemned the planned proposal by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to increase excise component on tobacco, spirits, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

He stated that the proposed increases if implemented, would amount to a departure from the recently established roadmap set out in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariffs Amendments (FPM 2022) which covers 2022-2024.

The NECA D-G opined that a move to hike excise rates in an unsustainable manner could cause Government revenue from the industry to significantly plunge rather than increase.

He averred that “historically, huge increases in excise duty often do not translate to increased revenue in the medium to long term. The more sustainable an excise regime is, the better the industry can contribute to the Government treasury. Recent economic growth in Nigeria has been driven largely by the non-oil sector. Subjecting the sector to further hardship does not bode well for the future of the industry, or for the growth of Government revenue in 2023 and beyond.

The current minimal growth of the economy is an indication that a huge tax hike would not achieve the desired results for all stakeholders. The Organized Private Sector believes that the rate of increase in the roadmap of the Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariffs Amendments 2022 should be maintained. If another increase is imposed, the industry will suffer a further setback and more consumers may tilt toward purchases of products that are less expensive – typically those sourced from the illicit market on which no form of Nigerian Tax (including excise) has been paid.

“While efforts are being made to get industries back to a sustainable level and drive up employment rate, policies that could negate the little gains made so far in the economy should be suspended. He urged that the proposed increase should be suspended and calls for maintenance of the status quo of no excise increase – other than as prescribed in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Measures approved by the President earlier this year (i.e., the 3-year Roadmap which commenced on 1st June 2022 should remain). There is a need for Government to engage the Organized Private Sector further on the matter for an amicable resolution.”

While addressing Government concerns, the DG noted that “ongoing collaboration with regulatory agencies with the view of monitoring the risk level of carbonated drinks could be sustained to guard against abuse while producers could also state disclaimers as presently done in the tobacco industry. While revenue challenges are acknowledged, it will be counter-productive to further incapacitate the sectors that are currently contributing to national development.”

