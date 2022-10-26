.

…calls for the support of all and sundry

Niger Delta youth Council (NDYC), an umbrella body for all youth groups in the Niger Delta region has congratulated the newly appointed acting MD of NDDC Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua (FNSE), described his appointment as the best thing that has happened to the Commission and the region at large.

In a press statement signed by the National Coordinator of NDYC, Engr. Abido Jator and made available to journalists in Abuja, the youth group called on all stakeholders especially politicians in the region, business people, companies and youths to embrace Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua (FNSE) and give him all the necessary support as we positively await the new Board.

The statement reads in part, “we call on all the good people of the Niger Delta region especially our Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members and other political appointees as well as contractors and youth groups to rally support for the newly appointed acting MD of NDDC and ensure that the Board is transformed before a substantive MD is sworn in”.

On abandoned projects, the NDYC called on Engr. Emmanuel (FNSE) to speedily embark on projects inspection to ensure that abandoned projects of the Commission are completed, making particular reference to the Omadino, Ukpokiti Escravos bridge projects, emergency repairs of roads affected by floods and other humanitarian assistance to the Niger Delta people.

“As an umbrella organisation for all the youths groups in the region, we understand that many projects were abandoned by contractors under the previous administrations. We call on you to immediately use your good office to inspect, mobilize and send contractors back to site and hold those who misappropriated funds accountable. We pledge our continued support towards making your tenure a success”, the statement added.

The NDYC equally called on the newly appointed acting MD of NDDC and other corporate organisations and individuals of goodwill to, as matter urgency, mobilize and release humanitarian aid to millions of people affected in the region as a result of this year’s ravaging floods to ameliorate their conditions and bring succour to their families.

“It is no longer news that our region has been devastated with floods of unimaginable dimensions this year. The destruction is massive and our people are suffering with many of them homeless and without a means of survival. We call on the Commission to immediately mobilize humanitarian assistance and support to those affected. We urge companies and businesses as well to perform their Corporate Social Responsibility to the region as a show of good faith”, the statement added.

While thanking President Buhari for heeding the cries of the region and sacking the Sole Administrator of the Commission, the NDYC urged the President to expedite actions on constituting the new NDDC Board to fast track good governance and development in the region.

