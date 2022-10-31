The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo, says it has arrested no fewer than 48 suspects over alleged illicit drug trafficking in October.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja by Mr Buba Wakawa, the NDLEA Commander in the state.

The commander also said that 10 suspected cannabis farms measuring 8.23 hectares were destroyed, and three vehicles and one motor bike intercepted.

Wakawa however said that the command secured six convictions within the month.

He said that those arrested included 39 males and nine females, while about 7,379.59 kilogrammes of drugs were seized from them.

He listed the items as cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and codeine-based syrup, among others.

Wakawa appreciated the people of the state for their unflinching support to the command and appealed for more intelligence on the activities of drug merchants.

“I believe that together we will cripple their evil trade, so that we can jointly make Edo drug free.

“The task given to us by our Chairman Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa to rid the nation of drug abuse and trafficking, is a mandate that must be achieved,” Wakawa added. (NAN)

