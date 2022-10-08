By Esther Onyegbula

The Chairman Igbo traditional rulers in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Eze Uche Egenti, has urged Ndigbo to navigate the country’s political space for the benefit of Nigerians as a whole.

Speaking at this year’s Igbo Day celebration in Abuja, he said the 23 election is around the corner, so “Ndigbo should put their acts together.

We should play the politics well this time and ensure we take a decision that will not restrict us to a political cul-de-sac.

“ need to build bridges all over the country. We need to navigate the Nigeria political horizon for the ultimate benefit of our people and Nigeria in general.”

He added “ We are a great people, children of lions and tigers that fought for Nigeria’s independence. We are great people and must stop being Elephants on mosquito legs.”

Eze Uche Egenti said they have come a long way as a people and they need to rediscover themselves politically, economically and socially.

“They need to invest at home and build strong geo-political leverage. Our disregard for our language and culture must be addressed as a people that neglect their culture and heritage are doomed.”

In his lecture with the theme: Deliver Our Land Oh Lord Our God, Dr Pat Anyonwu said the occasion was to celebrate the Igbo resilience, ingenuity, entrepreneurial skills and global friendship.

RELATED NEWS