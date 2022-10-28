By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Nigeria and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be fit to face league champions Manchester City when both teams clash on Saturday, according to the Foxes’ boss, Brendan Rodgers.

The 25-year-old Nigerian was sidelined with a hamstring injury since a win over newly promoted side Nottingham Forest in the first week of October.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed that he has returned to training and will be available for the Citizens.

“Wilfred Ndidi has been back training with the squad,” Rodgers said.

“The most important thing is he’s back training in the squad and he’s looked fine with the players.

“Availability is the important thing and thankfully he’s available.”

The 25-year-old has made eight league appearances for the Foxes this season.

The Foxes are seventeenth in the EPL table as they seek to stabilize their chaotic start to the season.

