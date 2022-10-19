The Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Umana Umana, yesterday disclosed how he is collaborating with the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA; Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and other Federal Government parastatals and state governments to offer medical and infrastructural assistance to impacted communities in the affected states.

Umana, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, expressed sympathy for the hundreds of thousands of persons displaced by the raging flood and the families of those who have lost their loved ones.

The minister said his ministry was vigorously working with NEMA to assist communities in Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and other states by providing relief assistance to displaced persons, with plans to rebuild damaged infrastructure across the region.

Umana further said he is in touch with President Muhammadu Buhari on the immediate action to be taken once the flood recedes, “but we are working with SEMA and NEMA on the provisions of immediate relief materials to people in their various states.

“Both the President and I, including the staff of the Niger Delta Ministry wholeheartedly commiserate with the families of those who have lost loved ones due to the flood, and we sympathise with families of those displaced by the flood.”

He pleaded with the people across the region to assist one another to overcome these challenges in the spirit of brotherly love, and that he and his staff are working round the clock with other government agencies to provide relief materials to all needing persons across the region.