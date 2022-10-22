Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh

The Warri Consultative Forum, WCF, has commended President Mohammadu Buhari for dissolving the Immediate past interim Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Board led by Mr. Effion I.Akwa, and appointing the most senior director in the Commission Mr. Emmanuel Audu Ohwavborua as the new Acting Managing Director in line with the Act establishing the interventionist agency.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta State, Saturday and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the WCF, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh and Comrade Ameachi Ogbitse Ogbonna, the WCF said with the conclusion of the Forensic Audit of the Commission and the submission of it’s findings to the Presidency, the dissolved board have concluded their assignment and need to give way for a substantive board.

According to the WCF, the appointment of the new acting Managing Director from the Commission staff in the absence of as substantive board is a welcome development because inaugurating a substantive board in the the face of the upcoming general election would only pave way for the massive deployment of the Commission’s fund to fund the elections for some political parties and candidates.

While congratulating the New acting managing director for his well deserved appointment based on merit and in accordance with the Act setting up the Commission, the WCF maintained that by the same extension, President Buhari must remember that it is the turn of an Itsekiri man from Delta state to be the next managing director following the oil and gas production quantum as stipulated in the Act establishing the Commission.

The WCF enjoined the new MD of the NDDC to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his new assignment and shun all manner of nepotism and undue pressure to embark on wrong approach of executing his job for him to succeed.