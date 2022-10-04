.

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reassured its commitment to the full commercial launch of Fifth Generation (5G) in Nigeria.

The Commission made the pledge at the ‘NCC Day’, held at the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair Convention Centre, on Tuesday.

The trade fair, which commenced on Sept. 30, is with the theme: “Creating an Export-Ready Market Through SME Digitalisation “

Speaking to a cross-section of telecom consumers at the event, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta said that 5G network would bring substantial network improvements, higher connection speed, mobility, and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities to communications services in Nigeria.

Danbatta, who was represented by Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Mr Efosa Idehen, informed that one of the licensees had launched its commercial 5G network on Sept. 18 in Lagos, while others will soon roll out.

“Though, the deployment will start from the state capitals and gradually extend to other areas across the state.

“It is important to state that the 5G network will bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility, and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities to communications services in Nigeria.

“I am happy to inform you that one of the licensees has kicked off commercial launch in Lagos.

“Already, spectrum licences for the companies that will rollout service shave been issued,” he said.

He said that NCC would provide a level-playing ground for operators to thrive, promote investment and delivery of innovative services to individual consumers SMEs and big businesse owners by ensuring enhanced consumer quality of experience.

Earlier, the Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Efosa Idehen, said that the Commission carries out its functions to ensure service availability, accessibility, affordability and sustainability for all categories of consumers.

Edehen, represented by Mr Clement Omeife, Head, Consumer Protection and Advocacy, NCC, said that the commission was working to resolve issues of incessant complaints on data depletion among others.

“Currently, the Commission is working on resolving the issue of incessant complaints on Data Depletion, Fair Usage Policy on Unlimited Data Plan,

“Others are compensation policies of Service Providers and the hidden Terms and Conditions that apply to services in the industry,” he said.

RELATED NEWS