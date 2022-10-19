The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, has seized 9,250 litres of products suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The Base Operating Officer, Lt.-Cdr. Daniel Onyemaeze, disclosed this while handing over the exhibits to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Ibaka on Wednesday.

Onyemaeze explained that the seizures were made on Saturday, Sept. 24 and on Tuesday, Oct. 11 respectively during routine patrol operations by base operatives of the waterways.

“This is in line with the mandate of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, to curtail illegal activities and criminal activities in the water ways,” Onyemaeze said.

He said that the suspects on sighting the Naval personnel jumped into the ocean and escaped into the creek.

According to him, exhibits recovered include; three small wooden boats, two fibre boats, 37×250 litres of products suspected to be PMS.

“In compliance with reference A on behalf of the Nigerian Navy, FOB Ibaka, I hereby handover three wooden boats, two fibre boats with 37 drums of products suspected to be PMS to NSCDC,” he said.

The Chief Superintendent Corps, Mr Sunday Edem, Head of Anti vandal Unit of NSCD received the exhibits on behalf of the NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Suleiman Mafara.

He said that he would ensure that the exhibits reached the office.

“On behalf of my State Commandant, Mr Suleiman Mafara, I hereby receive the exhibits arrested by the Navy.

“I have witnessed that the 37 drums of products suspected to be PMS, three wooden boats and two fibre boats are in all good condition,” he said.

He promised to deliver the exhibits to the NSCDC office for further investigation and prosecution of the suspects found with the items.