.

LAGOS—Motorists were kept on the roads for hours, yesterday, due to a traffic gridlock caused by a protest by some physically-challenged persons in the Surulere area of Lagos.

Many who were on their way to work were forced to abandon commercial vehicles and trek long distances to beat the traffic, especially along Funso Williams Avenue.

The protesters, who are athletes, were airing their displeasure about the alleged removal of some sports from the forthcoming National Sports Festival.

They gathered by the National Stadium and insisted that all the para-sports exempted from the festival must be included.

One of the protesters, Joyce Otun, a para-athlete, said it was necessary they staged the protest as members of her group were being marginalised due to their disabilities.

She said: “We are protesting because they deny us our rights, the National Sports Festival must include all para-sports and none should be denied participation.

“Only three of our sports have been enlisted in the National Sports Festival. If they would not include all our sports they should forget about the festival this year. We are not ready to stop, we will continue this protest until they heed our call.”

Another protester, who pleaded anonymity, said the disabled sports persons were being ignored, hence their grievances.

“We want the government to do the right thing. They should give us what rightfully belongs to us, that is what we are fighting for through this protest,” he said.