By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesdsy said the National Sports Festival is a crucial activity in the sporting life of Nigeria because it is the breeding ground and the engine room for the production of many outstanding talents.

Professor Osinbajo stated this at the flag off of movement of Torch of Unity for the 21st National Festival to be hosted by Delta State.

Speaking at the brief ceremony that took place at the State House Conference Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said, “Let me first express my delight on this occasion of the flag-off ceremony for the movement of the torch for the 21st Edition of the National Sports Festival, scheduled to hold in Asaba, Delta State from the 28th of November to 10th December 2022.

“The Torch of Unity, which heralds the festival, symbolizes as we have been told the peace and unity of Nigeria and it’s also meant to create awareness of the festival amongst Nigerians and also the world at large.

“The National Sports Festival is crucial activity in the sporting life of our country and this is because it is the breeding ground, the engine room for the production of the very many outstanding talents that will go on to become world champions.

“Some of the great champions who we know today were actually discovered at various National Sports Festivals, including the likes of Blessing Okagbare, a world medallist in the 200 meters Olympics and World Championship; and also the medallist in long jump at the Olympics; Chioma Ajunwa, notable for being the first Nigerian to win gold at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and the first black woman to win an Olympic Gold in any field event.

“Of course, you also have Olusoji Fasugba who was the African record holder and gold medallist in the 100 meters event with the time of 9.85 seconds until Akani Simbine beat that time in 2021 with a time 9.84 seconds then, Lucy Ejike a gold medallist and world record holder at the Paralympics from 2000 in Sydney through to 2021 in Tokyo. And Enifiok Udo Ubong, the only Nigerian to win two bronze medals in the 4 by 400 meters relay and also silver medal in long jump.

“Of course, the now legendary Toby Amusan, OON, the current World, Commonwealth, African Champion in the 100 meters hurdles. She’s also the recorder holder in these three competitions.

“So, all of these outstanding stars and there are so many more all came out of the National Sports Festival. And so we are looking forward to even more successful hurl of great stars at this National Sports Festival.

“We are still basking in the euphoria of the outstanding performance of Team Nigeria in the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The performance of Team Nigeria clearly shows that the progressive agenda of the federal government led by the Sports Ministry in the sports sector is yielding the desired result.

“We are committed to supporting the sports sector to sustain this height—the height that has already been attained. And we realize that the overall goal of using sports as a tool for meaningfully engaging our young and also for uniting our country is a very sound objective and one that we intend to continue to pursue on a regular and daily basis.

“Let me commend the Hon. Minster of Sports who has done so very well and we are looking forward to even greater things. I’d like also to commend the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and the people of Delta State for hosting this festival, the Nigerian version of the Olympic Games and that showcases and nurtures our potentials for development of sports in Nigeria.

“I look forward to going to Delta State myself, either at the opening, midway or closing. We are looking forward to really great time at this 21st National Sports Festival.”

Also speaking, the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa said, “We are kick-starting the National Sports Festival, the 21st by the ceremony that we have today lighting the torch of unity because what sports represents in our nation is something that we must continue to about –peace and unity of this nation.

“Secondly, I want to use this opportunity to thank the Federal Government particularly the sports ministry for accepting that Delta State should host the 21st National Sports Festival.

“We are working very hard to ensure that we provide the best in terms of organization, otherwise, we are also looking forward very keenly to other states competing with themselves excluding Delta State because we know we have already won even ahead of time but we will like to see other states competing with us.

“Because when you win the sports festival continually, you will need competitors.

“Minister, we hope that you will please put pressure on other states to compete very fairly so that we can break more records as we go into the next sports festival.

“But we are ready for the festival; yes, we are still working but we know that we are going to be right on time on that Nov. 28 to deliver a very wonderful sports festival.

“As you have given us the opportunity to host, I want to assure you that Delta State is a very peaceful state and that you are going to have any problem with us.”

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare said the sports festival is “very significant ceremony in the history of sports development in our country.

“This occasion is the flag-off of the torch of unity of movement that will herald the 21st National Sports Festival that run from Nov. 28 to Dec. 10 in Asaba, Delta State.

“Let me thank our grand patron, the grand patron of the game, the president; and also thank the vice president who several months back, in this same arena, which is fast becoming our rose garden, received the Queen’s baton to signal our participation officially in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Like I told the vice president yesterday, we took that goodluck from here and went to Birmingham and the rest is now history.

“We saw the exploits of our young men and women; therefore, as also light the torch of unity at this venue for what if the flagship of sports festivals in our country, we refer to it as the Nigerian Olympics.

“It is from the sports festival that we hope to select our best and brightest to form team Nigeria for France 2024, that is the Olympics.

“The torch is the torch of unity and over the years, it has united our country men and women; 36 states and the FCT, 16, 000 athletes, over 28 different sports both for able body and para, age group between 18 to 25, for that what is the National Sports festival is.

“The torch is expected to move around the states and the FCT arriving in Asaba to be received by the governor.

“I want to thank the Federal Government of Nigeria for identifying this festival over the years; providing the support and the resource necessary but also for the host state for their significant financial responsibility; investing in developing sporting facilities and also investing in athletes.

“I hope with the torch being lighted today by the vice president, it will move round from state to state; it will light up from the hearts of our country men and women, the desire for unity and also to promote peace among our youths.”

RELATED NEWS