…Urges FG to decorate them

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A political advocacy group under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, has berated the federal government for dropping names of accomplished sons of the state, Mr Effiong Akwa and Senator Bassey Akpan, from the national honours award list at the eleventh hour.

Senator Akpan who represents Akwa Ibom Northeast senatorial district, is also the governorship candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP), while Effiong Akwa was on Thursday October 20, relieved of his appointment as the Interim administrator of Niger Delta Development Commissíon, (NDDC)

The group in a statement signed by its national President Barr. Stephen Abia and national Secretary, Prince Imoh Etimudo, described the development as disgraceful, totally wrong, unacceptable and a slight on the people of the state.

The statement made available to newsmen in Uyo reads in part: “When the list of national awards nominees for 2022 was released, we took pride in the fact that some deserving indigenes of Akwa Ibom State made the list.

“We saw the national awards recipients as worthy ambassadors of Akwa Ibom State, whose spirit of excellence, distinction and hardwork in their different stations of life align with the true Akwa Ibom Dakkada spirit.

“But we were later to be saddened by the manner in which the name of one of our accomplished sons of Akwa Ibom State, the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial district, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan was curiously dropped from the list few minutes to the awards ceremony.

“We equally condemn the surreptitious removal of the name of Mr Effiong Akwa after an official publication of the national honours list for whatever reason the federal government may come with.

” To us, that was selective disgrace to our sons, and we totally condemn this. The continuous loud silence of the federal government on the eleventh hour removal of the names of Senator Bassey Albert and Mr Effiong Akwa makes it susceptible to diverse interpretations by Nigerians.

” The continuous neglect of Akwa Ibom despite its contributions to the growth and sustenance of the nation’s economy is enough grave injustice that need not be aggravated by the needless shabby humiliation of our sons.

“We call on the federal government to immediately correct these anomalies and get the earlier nominees, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan and Mr Effiong Akwa, decorated with national medals of honour. This is to avoid establishing a wrong precedent that does the unity of our country no good.

“Nigeria belongs to us all, and what is good for the goose, is good for the gander. We cannot continue to watch our sons and daughters receiving the shameful treatment of second class citizens”